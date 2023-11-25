Bad Roads Fueling Insecurity in North East – Governors

North East Governors have revealed that bad roads are among the significant factors fueling insecurity in the region.

The Governors said this in a statement on Saturday signed by the Governor of Borno State and the North Governors Forum’s Chairman, Babagana Zulum.

The governors, at the end of their 9th meeting held at the banquet hall of the Adamawa State Government House in Yola on Saturday, said a robust platform for regional economic development was essential in the region.

The governors also resolved to work together to enhance its members’ socioeconomic development and human potential.

Naija News reports that the governors urged the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out road contracts granted in the area, pointing out that poor federal highways contribute to the region’s instability.

At the meeting, the governors also decided to increase member state collaboration in order to develop a security architectural design for the region, citing concerns over security issues.

A communique issued after the Governor’s meeting said that the “Forum is continuously disturbed about the poor infrastructural base of the region. More concerned that the federal roads within and between the states in the region have been neglected. We call on the Federal Ministry of Works to follow through with road contracts awarded in the region. The poor road network is fuelling insecurity stalling development and making life more difficult for our people in the region.

“Forum notes that the bad federal roads within and between the states are major setbacks to the infrastructural development of the region.”