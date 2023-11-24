This Year Alone They Have Spent N18 Billion To Renovate Aso Rock – Onovo Knocks Tinubu’s Administration

The presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in 2015, Martin Onovo has stated that the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu is very wasteful.

Onovo stated this while reacting to the N2.18 trillion supplementary budget approved by the National Assembly.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the former NCP flag bearer insisted that such a move was wasteful and unpatriotic.

He lamented that the ruling party has spent 18 billion naira to renovate Aso Rock presidential villa this year alone.

Onovo argued that the 18 billion could have been used to construct 120 kilometres new roads.

According to him, “It is very wasteful and unpatriotic. The false pretence associated with the presidential yacht, the provision to support INEC charades and the scandalous cash transfer provisions, the N4bn to “renovate” Aso Rock Presidential Villa after the Presidential Transitional Council spent N14B ‘renovating’ the same Aso Rock Presidential Villa this same year. This year alone, the ruling party has spent N18B “renovating” Aso rock. Using the AfDB median rate for road construction, N18B can complete 120 kilometres new roads.

“The N400 billion for the Ministry of Defence may vanish like previous appropriations. The N200 billion for the scandalous cash transfer can complete over 1,330 kilometres of new roads. Remember, the distance from Port Harcourt to Sokoto is only 1,275 kilometres. All these confirm that the Tinubu administration is unpatriotic, prodigal, incompetent and against the Nigerian people.”