Police Arrest Suspect Over Security Breach In Patricia

Men of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested one Wilfred Bonse over the security breach that caused the fintech platform, Patricia, a huge loss earlier in the year.

Naija News recalls that in May, Fintech platform Patricia temporarily suspended withdrawals from its platform after suffering a $ 2 million loss due to a system hack.

The fintech platform made this admission in a statement on its official Twitter page. It explained that the breach affected its retail trading application, compromising its BTC and naira assets.

The fintech platform stated it was temporarily halting withdrawals to conduct an internal restructuring exercise.

However, a statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi detailed that the Bonse conspired to launder the sum of fifty million originating from the fraudulent diversion of N607,000,000 from Patricia’s account into his bank account through a cryptocurrency wallet.

Adejobi said in the statement, “The NPF-NCCC has made significant strides in the investigation of a complex financial fraud case reported by Patricia Technologies Limited. The case involves criminal conspiracy, unauthorized modification of computer systems, network data, and the unlawful diversion of funds amounting to over Two Hundred Million Naira (N200,000,000:00k) as contained in a petition to the Inspector General of Police.

“Outlining the details of the alleged theft, conversion of cryptocurrency wallets, and unauthorized fund diversion from the company’s Flutterwave account, the petition specifically mentioned some individuals currently at large. However, painstaking efforts on their trail led to the arrest of one Amb Wilfred Bonse. Having registered his involvement in the complex crime. Wilfred Bonse conspired in laundering the sum of Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000:00k) originating from the fraudulent diversion of Six Hundred and Seven Million Naira (N607,000,000:00k) from Patricia Technology company’s account to his bank account through a cryptocurrency wallet.”