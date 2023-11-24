Novak Djokovic To Face Jannik Sinner In Davis Cup Semis

Serbia advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals on Thursday in Malaga, thanks to Novak Djokovic‘s 6-4, 6-4 victory over Cameron Norrie of England.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic closed out the first two break points at 2-2, sealing the second one with a deft touch over the net that England’s Cameron Norrie was unable to reach.

Despite being pulled back and forth by Djokovic, the British player overcame four break points and an incredibly difficult hold to trail 4-3 after falling behind 40–love. Norrie received high marks from Djokovic for a single, superb overhead.

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis star didn’t give his opponent much more after that. After serving a volley to end the opening set, Djokovic gave a couple of irate British fans sarcastic kisses while cupping his ear.

Djokovic came through in the first game of the second set, showcasing his lethal forehand and finding his rhythm.

Despite his persistent efforts, British No. 1 who is Eighteen in the world was never able to catch up with the Serbian tennis icon.

Djokovic overcame a resolute Norrie 2-0 to set up a meeting with Jannik Sinner’s Italy who defeated the Northerlands earlier on Thursday.

Recall that Djokovic beat Sinner to win the ATP Finals last Sunday in Turin before flying to Spain earlier this week for the Davis Cup knockout round.