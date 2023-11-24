Former Nigerian Army General, Yerima Kure Is Dead

A Nigerian Army General, Yohanna Yerima Kure (Rtd), has reportedly died.

It was gathered that the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army’s 82 Amour Division in Enugu and the 2 Mechanised Division in Ibadan, passed away on Thursday at the age of 84 after battling a lengthy illness.

Naija News learnt that Kure, who was also the Director of Army Special Duties and Plans, passed away in Kaduna.

Kure, who commanded the Army in eliminating the fanatical Maitsine gang in Yola in 1982 and Kano in 1980, is survived by his spouse, siblings, several children, grandchildren, and other relatives.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased will be laid to rest in his hometown of Kurmin Musa, in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on December 1, 2023.

On November 29, 2023, a wake and song service will be held at ECWA Church, located at Lemu Road in Tudun.

Brief History About The Deceased

Kure was born on April 2, 1939, in Kurmin Musa, Kachia LGA, Kaduna State, into the Royal family of Mallam Manchaik Kure and Mallama Tawok Kure. He received his elementary education from Missionary Schools in Kwoi and Kagoro before gaining admission into Provincial Secondary School Zaria, also known as Alhudahuda.

After completing his education, Kure enlisted in the Nigerian Army through the Nigerian Military Training College (now NDA) in 1963 and was commissioned as an officer in 1964. He served as a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council from 1985 to 1987 during the onset of Ibrahim Babangida’s Administration and was also a member of the Supreme Military Council of Nigeria from 1983 to 1985 during Buhari’s military government.

Kure voluntarily retired from the army in 1990 and was appointed as the Minister of Culture and Social Welfare and later as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development. He was known for his high standards of self-control, discipline, and regimentation, which led to an impressive career profile and made him a household name in a short period of time.

In 1964, he embarked on his first Cadet Development Course in Protsea, Australia, followed by several officer trainings both locally and internationally, including the Command and Staff College Jaji and the prestigious Strategic College, NIPPS, which produced notable alumni such as General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, his close friend.

Throughout his military career, he held various appointments, including Commanding Officer of the 5 Infantry Battalion in 1966, Captain and Commanding Officer of the 22 Infantry in 1967, and Major and Commanding Officer of an Infantry Battalion in 1968. He was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in 1974 and later served as GOC of the 82 Division Enugu from 1983 to 1985 and GOC of the 2 Division Ibadan from 1985 to 1987.

After retiring from the Nigerian Army in 1990, Kure pursued theological studies at ECWA Theological College in Jos, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Theology. He then transitioned into pastoral work.