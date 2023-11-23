Yoruba Community Calls On Tinubu, Obasanjo To Intervene In Ongoing Political Crisis In Kano

Kano State Yoruba community have urged all national Yoruba leaders and intellectuals to speak with President Bola Tinubu about a potential solution to the state’s political impasse.

The appeal was made by, the group’s secretary-general Taofeek Olaosebikan, on Thursday during a news conference in Kano.

He stated that the state’s current political climate—which began when the Court of Appeal fired State Governor Abba Yusuf—made the call imperative.

He said, “We are using this platform to call on our leading Obas and leaders to come to our assistance by engaging President Bola Tinubu on the political situation in Kano. The average man already believes that the judiciary has been interfered with. We are calling on our fathers, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to intervene without further delay.

“We are also calling on Oba of Lagos, Alake of Agba, Awujare of Ijebuland, Olubadan of Ibadan and other and other Yoruba leading lights to come to our aid as we won’t find it easy if the situation degenerates further as we actually expect it would.The people here will believe that they were cheated by a Yoruba President. That’s the word going around now. A stitch in time, they say saves nine.”

Naija News had earlier reported that a protest erupted in Kano after the Certified True Copy released by the Court of Appeal allegedly upheld the election of Abba Yusuf, the sacked governor of the state.

However, the Court of Appeal clarified that the position in the CTC was a clerical error, insisting that the verdict that sacked the state governor stands.