Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 23rd November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 23rd November 2023.

The PUNCH: Youths believed to be supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party on Wednesday stormed the Kofar Nasarawa area of the Kano metropolis in protest against the alleged contradictions in the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which sacked the state Governor, Abba Yusuf. The youth after attending a special prayer organised for the governor by the residents of the area at 2 pm started the protest.

The Guardian: Despite public concerns over proliferation of mushroom universities and inadequate budgetary allocations to the education sector in general, the Federal Government is again, considering 270 fresh applications for private universities. If approved, the new request is estimated to bring the total number of universities to 528, among which 418 are private-owned.

The Nation: The controversy over the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment sacking Kano State Governor Kabir Yusuf was laid to rest yesterday by the Court of Appeal. The court insisted that its verdict pronounced in the open court on Friday remains as declared.

Daily Trust: The Appeal Court has responded to the crisis which emanated from the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment on Kano governorship election. The appellate court had upheld the verdict of the tribunal which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

