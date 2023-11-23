How My Pastor Snatched, Impregnated My Wife – Choir Coordinator

Dare Ikuenayo, the choir coordinator in Christ High Commission Church, Araromi-Ugbesi, in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti State, has allegedly accused the founder of the church, Pastor Noah Abraham, of snatching and impregnating his wife.

Ikuenayo made the allegation while speaking with Vanguard.

The choir coordinator further stated that Abraham announced in the church that he had taken his wife and there was nothing anybody could do.

Ikuenayo said the cleric deceitfully snatched the mother of his three children when he (the pastor) told him that his wife had the gift of prophecy and she should allow her to stay with him.

He said, “I joined the church in Kabba, Kogi State, but one day, the pastor called me and notified me that my wife had a gift of prophecy that I should allow her to stay with him for a month and work for God which I obliged.

“Suddenly, I noticed that my wife was not even willing to see or talk to me. While I was trying to raise my eyebrows, the pastor announced in the church that he had taken my wife and no one could take her from him. I tried my best to no avail until he impregnated her and moved her into his house fully.”

Naija News recalls that Abraham was arrested by the operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command in collaboration with the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NPTIP) for allegedly abducting more than nine persons including children.