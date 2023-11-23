Hoodlums Beat OSOPADEC Commissioner As Gunshots Rocks Agency’s Office

A commissioner on the board of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Kehinde Akinrotoye, popularly known as Bonsue Aketi, was beaten to pulp on Wednesday evening as hoodlums invaded the agency’s office in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Council Area of the state.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which lasted for several hours, sent both staff and students scrambling for safety as gunshots rocked the premises.

The hoodlums, accused of benefiting from the agency despite not being from the mandate area, disrupted the bursary and scholarship programmes while Akinrotoye’s vehicles were also destroyed.

Speaking to Daily Post on the incident, an eyewitness identified as Gbenga, said the beneficiaries of the bursary and scholarship award were already seated when the hoodlums stormed the premises and fired gunshots, thereby halting the programme.

He said it took the efforts of the operatives of the Ondo State Police Command to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, there was a violent clash between commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) and transport union tax collectors, commonly known as Agbero, on Wednesday at Akute Bus Stop and Alagboole in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Naija News learnt that the two groups clashed over ticket price hikes. A journalist who witnessed the incident reported that shops were closed and some properties were damaged while residents and traders fled for safety.

A commuter, Garba, who spoke on the incident, expressed his support for the motorcyclists’ cause, stating that increasing the ticket price from N700 to N1400 was unreasonable, given the fuel cost.

He added that this could not continue as it would be difficult for the motorcyclists to afford. Although there were rumours of a fatality, our correspondent could not confirm this.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the force could not ensure whether lives had been lost as of the time of filing this report.