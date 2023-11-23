Fire Guts Small Doctor’s House (Videos)

The house of popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, professionally known as Small Doctor, has been gutted by fire.

A now-viral video captured how the fire consumed the singer’s properties worth millions of naira.

Some persons were also seen in the footage trying to salvage the little left of the home that had been reduced to ashes.

The Fuji singer took to his Instagram page to confirm the fire incident while appreciating God for life and safety.

The popular singer in the post said the property loss is a sign of greater things to come.

He wrote, “No pressure for the Lord is with me.”

Small Doctor added “that no life was lost.

“Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun, that is to say, king house wey burn na make beautification fit plenty.”

Small Doctor kicked off his music career in 2012. He, however, shot himself into the limelight after the release of ‘Penalty’, his 2018 single.

‘Penalty’ won the award for ‘Best Street Hop’ at The Headies 2018.

Small Doctor has since then made a name for himself in the Nigerian music industry with a number of awards to his credit.

His songs are mostly composed in English and Yoruba.

See the video below: