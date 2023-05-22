I Don’t Drink, Smoke Nor Womanize – Small Doctor

Popular Nigerian singer, Temitope Adekunle, with the stage name Small Doctor has opened up on his personal life.

According to the singer, he does not take alcohol nor smoke.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Beat FM, Lagos.

He explained that he has been this way even before he became famous.

The ‘Penalty’ crooner also said he doesn’t womanize.

Small Doctor said, “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke…I don’t womanize. I don’t have a vice. Trust me.

“No cap. I have been like this since like a decade ago, trust me. Even before I got Visa to any other country.”

The singer explained that the reason he does not involve himself in social vices is because of his background.

Tboss Opens Up On Struggle As A Single Mother

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, has opened up on the struggles of being a single mom.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star who welcomed her baby in 2019 and refused to reveal the identity of the father disclosed her ordeal while reacting to a report about Kim Kardashian.

Kim recently spoke about the challenges of single parenting and raising her four children alone in a podcast episode of ‘On Purpose’ with Jay Shetty.

The reality Star, who is formerly married to American rapper, Kanye West, noted that kids have different moods, personalities, and fights making parenting a difficult journey.

According to her, although parenting can be difficult, however, it is also one of the most rewarding jobs in the world.

Reacting to the story, TBoss shared Kim’s story on her Instagram story supporting Kim’s stance on single parenting.

She wrote: “Normal levels. This has been me for the past two weeks”