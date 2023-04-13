10 Popular Nigerian Celebrities That Splashed Millions On Cars, Houses In First Quarter Of 2023

Some Nigerian celebrities opened the year 2023 with a bang as they splashed millions on new cars and houses.

In this article, Naija News brings you 10 celebrities that took to social media to share their latest acquisition within the first quarter of 2023.

1. Frodd: Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye popularly known as Frodd, acquired a new house and car worth millions of Naira in January during his birthday celebration. He also organized a mini party to celebrate the achievement with his friends.

2. Chike: Nigerian singer, Chike, also acquired a house alongside two Benz in January and shared the photos on his Snapchat.

3. Zinolemo: Nigerian skitmaker Zicsaloma, ended the year 2022 with him becoming a landlord, and just 19 days into 2023, he acquired a Mercedes Benz.

4. Sydney Talker: In February, Nigerian comedian, Sydney Talker took to social media to show off his newly acquired expensive car.

In a photo shared on his Instagram page, the skit maker could be seen posing with his new ride.

5. Small Doctor: Popular Nigerian singer, Small Doctor, acquired a luxury Range Rover in February worth millions of Naira.

6. Whitemoney: In March, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Hazel Oyeze popularly known as Whitemoney, acquired a new Maybach Benz car for himself.

In a post shared on Instagram, the winner of BBNaija 6th edition wrote: “Miracle no dey tire Jesus” while kissing the newly acquired vehicle.

7. Cute Abiola: Nigerian comedian AbdulGafar Abiola popularly known as Cute Abiola raised eyebrows in March when he splashes millions on two Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

8. Joe Boy: The Nigerian singer also acquired a new mansion and two new cars. He made the announcement via his Twitter page where he posted a picture of himself in front of a luxurious mansion alongside two Mercedes Benz.

9. Wunmi Toriola: In February, popular Yoruba actress, Wumi Toriola announced she has acquired a new house in Lekki, Lagos.

The 34-year-old thespian also shared a video of the house on her Instagram page.

10. Naira Marley: Also in February, Nigerian street-hop artist, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, showed off his new mansion in Lekki.

The ‘No Belt Gang’ convener took to Instagram to show off his new luxurious mansion stating the house is his tenth property in Lagos.