Bala Mohammed, Diri, Mutfwang, Others Arrive As PDP Governors Meeting

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, have arrived at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Tatari Ali House in Abuja for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum meeting.

Naija News recalls that the Court of Appeal sacked Mutfwang in Plateau State and ordered a rerun in three local government areas of the Zamfara State.

In a unanimous decision last Sunday, a three-member panel held that Muftwang was not validly sponsored by the PDP as provided by Section 285(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.

While in Zamfara State, the Court of Appeal declared the election inconclusive and ordered INEC to hold a fresh election in three local governments.

The three-member panel of justices annulled the victory of Lawal and ordered a rerun of the election in three local government areas.

The affected LGAs are Maradun, Birnin Magaji and Bukuyun.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, is expected to discuss the various Appeal Court judgments that affected some of its members, the conflict over the office of the party’s national secretary, the November 11 Off-Cycle elections, National Executive Council Meeting and other party-related issues.