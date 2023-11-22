What Service Chiefs, IGP Told Reps At Plenary – Lawmaker

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, has disclosed the details of the meeting between the House of Representatives, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police.

Naija News had earlier reported that the service chiefs and IGP were in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The service chiefs are made up of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar; and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as well as the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Benson in an interview with Channels TV said he was impressed with the appearance as well as the requests made by them.

The lawmaker said, “Absolutely, it takes me back to the judgement in appointing them first of all, they are all course 39, the three of them, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff, they all got into NDA at the same time.

“There is camaraderie, there is synergy and they all gave an excellent account of themselves despite the initial issues we had with them because they didn’t turn up due to unforeseen reasons on a scheduled date.

“They came in today and we were thoroughly impressed with them.”

Benson when asked to disclose what transpired in the closed-door meeting, the lawmaker insisted that such information can’t be divulged for the sake of national security.

He said, “We had to go into a closed door because they are Security Chiefs even having the five of them in a location alone there is a bit of risk in that and also the information they were going to provide.

“Enemies are watching both internally and externally. Whatever they say may be used against the nation. On some occasions, they explained to me that they had been to some forests where they had seen some bandits watching TV

“Information has to be properly preserved, the speaker in his wisdom said we should have an executive session.”