Full List Of States That Failed To Generate Revenue From LGAs In 2022

Seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2022 failed to generate any revenue from Local Government.

According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), only 29 states out of the 36 succeeded in raising revenue from their local governments in 2022.

The states are Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, and Katsina.

Analysis by TheCable Index shows that the 29 states generated N48.7 billion in 2022.

Among the 29 states that generated revenue from local government, Oyo led with N11.8 billion, followed by Lagos with N11.5 billion.

Jigawa, Rivers, and Edo generated revenues of N8.7 billion, N2.5 billion, and N2.4 billion, respectively.

In states with the lowest revenue from local government, Akwa Ibom topped the list with N55.2 million, followed by Ebonyi (N58.9 million).

According to the report, Imo, Borno, and Kogi also generated relatively low amounts — recording N65.6 million, N66.7 million, and N89.8 million, respectively.

Here is a list of the 29 states and the revenue generated from their local governments.

Oyo: N11.8bn

Lagos: N11.5bn

Jigawa: N8.7bn

Rivers: N2.5bn

Edo: N2.4bn

Delta: N1.9bn

Ogun: N1.3bn

Enugu: N1.1bn

Nassarawa: N843.6m

Kano: N820.8m

Niger: N816.2m

Kebbi: N735.9m

Cross River: N551.2m

Yobe: N507.2m

Taraba: N493.8m

Gombe: N386.2m

Ondo: N367m

Kwara: N311.1m

Abia: N297.9m

Ekiti: N281.5m

Bauchi: N237.1m

Bayelsa: N203.2m

Osun: N179.1m

Anambra: N154.4m

Kogi: N89.8m

Borno: N66.7m

Imo: N65.6m

Ebonyi: N58.9m

Story continues below advertisement

Akwa Ibom: N55.2m