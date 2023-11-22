Abia State Government Directs Cancellation Of Nursing PTS Examination

The Abia State Government has ordered the cancellation of the recently concluded Preliminary Test Sessions (PTS), an examination for student nurses in the state.

This decision was announced by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, during a press briefing in Umuahia after the State Executive Council meeting.

Naija News gathered that the cancellation resulted from allegations of “wrongdoings” against certain individuals associated with the examination, which prompted protests from affected student nurses.

In addition to the PTS cancellation, the government has declared a new policy that ensures the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) within 30 days in the state.

This announcement reflects a commitment to streamline and expedite the process of obtaining land ownership documents for residents of Abia State.

He said, “In order to show transparency in all its activities, the state government has ordered the cancellation of the results of the last nursing exams.

“This was based on the allegations of wrongdoing levelled against some individuals. As a responsible government, a committee was set up, and the preliminary report of the committee is that the exam be cancelled while investigations continue”.

The Commissioner, however, mentioned that a new examination would be scheduled for the affected students.

He further noted that a committee had been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the issues that led to the cancellation of the Preliminary Test Sessions (PTS), stressing that no individuals have been indicted or arrested.

In support of this initiative, the Principal Secretary and Chief Strategist to the Governor, Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, highlighted that the committee has engaged with essential stakeholders, including students, heads of the affected schools, and owners of Computer Based Test Centres (CBTCs).

This collaborative approach underscores the government’s commitment to a thorough and inclusive investigation into the situation surrounding the cancelled examination.

“The committee met with all the stakeholders: the students who have petitioned, the leadership of the institutions that were involved. This exam was conducted as CBT, Computer Based Test, and so the vendors who provided the technology were also interviewed by the committee.

“After reviewing all the information that has come forward from all these parties, it was clear that the examinations could have been conducted better in a manner that would have maintained the integrity that’s expected of any examination.”

In response to an inquiry, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, emphasized that the recent action aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s anti-corruption initiatives.

Ekeoma, present at the briefing, highlighted that this move reflects the governor’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promise of cleansing the system and addressing the challenges left by the previous administration.

Discussing the state’s road infrastructure, the Information Commissioner stated that significant rehabilitation efforts were underway in Aba, Umuahia, and various parts of the state.

He noted that many roads had already undergone rehabilitation, with more projects nearing completion. Additionally, he revealed plans to open one lane of the deteriorated Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway from Aba to Obigbo before Christmas, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to enhancing the lives of Abians and facilitating smoother transit through the state.

The Commissioner reiterated the Otti-led administration’s determination to break away from the longstanding challenges that plagued the state for decades. The overarching goal is to revitalize the state for the benefit of all residents, marking a departure from the old order and ushering in positive change.