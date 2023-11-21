Why No Man Can Satisfy Me Like Vibrators – BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin David, has opened up about her sex drive and use of sex toys.

Naija News reports that the reality star, in a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast with media personality Nedu, stated that no man can satisfy her like vibrators.

The BBNaija star explained that the consistent speed produced by a vibrator surpasses what a man can give out during intimate moments.

She said: “Me, I know one thing: what a sex toy can do, what a good vibrator can do, I don’t know one man that can do that job and that is the fact. You see that rhythm, that vibrator consistency; no man can wiggle his tongue consistently like that till you c*m.”

Meanwhile, Doyin David has opened up on why she lashed out at her fellow all-star housemate, Ilebaye.

Doyin revealed this during an Instagram live session on Thursday after a follower queried her over her altercation with the Gen Z Baddie.

Speaking about her behavior, Doyin said she lashed out at Ilebaye because she did not return the favour of fighting for her after she defended the latter against Venita and other housemates who attacked Ilebaye.

She said, “So what thing you people need to understand is sometimes that outspoken strong person also needs somebody to be there for them and that’s the truth there is no human being that doesn’t need somebody to be there for them.”