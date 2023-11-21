Video: Depression Pushed Me Into Drinking – Hanks Anuku

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has disclosed he is currently battling with depression.

The thespian lamented that he drinks a lot because of his state of mind.

Naija News reports that Anuku has been in the news with reports and clips of him raising concerns about his appearance and well-being.

Opening up on his predicament in a video via his Instagram page, the veteran actor explained that he drinks due to depression but does not take hard drugs.

The actor stated that he has been jobless and unable to care for his kids.

According to him, “Yes, depression makes me drink but I never take hard drugs, I don’t take hard drugs at all.

“Out of depression, I did not have a job for years, I was thinking about my children, their school fees and their welfare among other things and you know what it is like when it gets to that point.

“I call it a breaking point, I was broken to pieces and I had to go drinking and that is it.”

Watch the video below,

