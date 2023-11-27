Growing Concern Over Depression Rate In Nigeria

Depression is a severe mental health condition that can have a devastating impact on a person’s life. In Nigeria, depression rates are estimated to be around 4%, which is higher than the global average. This means that millions of Nigerians are living with depression, and many of them are not receiving the help they need.

According to the World Health Organization in a recent publication, the depression rate in Nigeria currently stands at 3.9 per cent, which shows that Nigeria has 7,079,815 sufferers of depression, which is 3.9 per cent of the country’s population.

What Is Depression? – Depression is a mental state in which one is feeling low, uninterested in things that interest them before, unwilling to associate with people and in extreme situations, suicidal ideation sets in with the feeling that the person may die.

Many factors contribute to the high rates of depression in Nigeria. These include poverty, unemployment, conflict, and trauma. Poverty can lead to stress and hopelessness, which are major risk factors for depression. Unemployment can also lead to social isolation and feelings of worthlessness, which can contribute to depression. Conflict and trauma can also cause severe psychological distress, which can lead to depression.

Recently, several celebrities in the country have had to voice out about battling depression. While many had died in the battle, some are silently fighting hard to overcome depression. Naija News reports that despite the high rates of depression in Nigeria, there is still a stigma surrounding mental health. This stigma can prevent people from seeking help and make it difficult for some people to get the support they need.

However, several things can be done to address the high rates of depression in Nigeria, which we will be looking into in this article.

More Nigerians Sliding Into Depression, Suicide

Many Nigerians, particularly the youth, are not protected from despair, disillusionment, and hopelessness. Shockingly, about 4% per cent of the Nigerian population is sliding into a depression daily, with some even resorting to suicide.

Psychiatrists emphasize that depression is a significant factor contributing to suicide. However, many individuals fail to recognize the seriousness of this mental health issue and the urgent need to address it to save the lives of Nigerians who are being devastated by the twin evils of depression and suicide.

Experts assert that individuals suffering from depression require assistance and the services of psychologists or psychiatrists. Unfortunately, the stigma associated with seeking help from these professionals in Nigeria discourages many citizens from seeking the evaluation and treatment they desperately need, thereby exacerbating an already dire situation.

It is believed by experts that untreated emotional wounds are one of the key factors behind the alarming increase in suicide cases among young people in the country. The most recent case involved a young man who tragically jumped from the top of a telecommunication mast.

The Nigerian Postgraduate Medical Journal has described depression as a significant public health problem, with a prevalence of 4.4 per cent in the global population and 5.4 per cent in the African region. It affects approximately 322 million people worldwide.

Regrettably, the current events in Nigeria are gradually causing a significant number of its citizens, particularly the youth, to experience depression. This has resulted in an alarming increase in the occurrences of suicide, suicidal tendencies, and suicide attempts among Nigerians from all walks of life.

The Government Must Play A Key Role

One of the contributors to depression is said to be joblessness, economic crisis and hassles of life. This speaks volumes as to why the government must play a significant role in fighting depression among citizens by providing them with the necessary opportunities to allow them to strive.

In early February 2023, Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, emphasized the importance of safeguarding Nigerian youths from feelings of despair, disillusionment, and hopelessness. He acknowledged that the youth population is economically significant and vital to the nation’s social fabric.

“Without decent job opportunities or conducive clime by the youths to operate productive ventures, frustration, disillusionment, hate, anger and even vengeance set in. The worst is that some unpatriotic persons cash in on the predicament and frustration among the youths to recruit them as ready tools for kidnapping, terrorism, political thuggery and other unwholesome activities that are inimical to our thriving democracy and development as a nation. We have a task to strengthen the directorate as an agency that will tackle the menace head-on,” Keyamo had said during an address in Edo State where he boasted that “the right of Nigerian youths, women and other vulnerable groups to decent job opportunities, self-reliance and self-actualisation was non-negotiable in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The human rights activist currently serving as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration also admitted that the government must prioritize the rights of Nigerian youths, women and other vulnerable groups to decent job opportunities, self-reliance, and self-actualisation.

Depression Management

In a chat with Naija News, medical personnel, Dr Adedayo Israel Osho shared more insight into how dangerous depression can be, though he admitted it is treatable.

Depression, he acknowledged, is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how one feels, the way you think and how you act. Fortunately, he noted that it is also treatable.

Speaking on the age range affected mainly by depression, Dr Osho recalled: “In 2019, CDC data revealed that the highest incidence of adults experiencing any depressive symptoms in the past two weeks was among those aged 18 to 29, with 21% of this age group affected. This age group also had the largest percentage of adults with mild depression. However, depression was less common among adults aged 30 and above, and severe depression did not show significant variation across age groups. The impact of moderate depression was most significant among adults aged 45 to 65 years. In older adulthood, individuals aged 65 and over were more likely to experience milder symptoms.”

Dr Osho, who admitted that depression affects both the poor and rich, identified some of the causes of depression to include loss of life (in the case of loved ones), indebtedness, prolonged illnesses, infertility, loss of property and loneliness.

“Anything termed evil in whatever capacity, starvation, terminal illnesses, heartbreaks can cause depression,” the medical personnel said.

How The Government Can Mitigate Depression

By reducing the cost of living while increasing the standard of living, the government can reduce the rate of depression in the country, Dr Osho acknowledged.

According to him, the government can approach depression via primary, secondary or tertiary modalities.

“Primarily through awareness, education, information, lectures, using any means of educating the people to know the cause and how to avoid it, the right way to manage it.

“Secondarily, by any means to detect people suffering from depression and provide them with the necessary help as soon as possible. Either medically or socially, and preventing it from worsening.

“Tertiary – By helping people reduce complications, rehabilitations and other forms of care.”

The Right And Wrong Response To Depression

Dr Osho opined that seeking medical attention is the best way to respond to depression. “Seeing a consultant psychologist for help,” he said.

He, however, noted the following as wrong responses to dealing with depression: Substance abuse, alcoholism, reckless living, overseeing, denial, secrecy (not sharing problems), and bad associations.

Naija News understands from research that most depressed people die through suicide, accident, refusal to care for themselves (self-neglect)

Below are some other ways of managing depression:

Seek professional help – The most essential step in managing depression is to seek professional help from a mental health professional. A therapist can help you understand your depression and develop a treatment plan that is right for you.

Take medication – If your depression is severe, your doctor may prescribe medication to help you feel better. Antidepressants are a type of medication that can help to improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression.

Make lifestyle changes: – There are many lifestyle changes that you can make to help manage your depression. These include:

Regular exercise: Exercise is effective in treating depression. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

Healthy diet: Eating a healthy diet can help to improve your mood and energy levels. Avoid processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive caffeine.

Getting enough sleep: Sleep deprivation can worsen depression symptoms. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

Stress management: Stress can trigger or worsen depression symptoms. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Social support: Spending time with loved ones can help to improve your mood and reduce feelings of isolation.

Avoid alcohol and drugs: Alcohol and drugs can worsen depression symptoms. If you are struggling with substance use, seek help from a professional.

Therapy: Therapy can help you understand your depression and develop coping mechanisms. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) is a type of therapy that is effective in treating depression.

Support groups: Support groups can provide you with a safe and supportive space to connect with others who are living with depression.

Self-care: Make time for activities that you enjoy and that make you feel good. This could include reading, listening to music, spending time in nature, or spending time with loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

It is important to note that depression is a medical illness and that there is no shame in seeking help. With treatment and support, you can manage your depression and live a happy and fulfilling life.