Tinubu Worried, Working To Reverse ’Japa’ Trend – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu is worried over the exodus of health workers from the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Public Health Matters, Salma Anas, said this Monday at the 2023 Annual Conference of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists in Abuja.

Anas stated that Tinubu is working towards improving Nigeria’s health sector and stopping the exit of health workers from the country in search of greener pastures abroad.

The presidential aide stated that the ‘japa syndrome’ was inherited from previous administrations for obvious reasons, adding that the government was striving towards producing more health workers in all fields.

She said, “President Bola Tinubu is worried about the ‘japa syndrome’ which we inherited from previous administrations for obvious reasons.

“Part of our commitment is that we want to reverse that ugly trend and ensure that we sustain and retain our medical experts within the country through several interventions and measures.

“Part of the efforts is the motivation of our health sector workers within Nigeria, not only through regular payment of salaries and allowances but also in terms of provision of conducive working environment. We will do this through the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities at all levels, especially the primary level of healthcare.”