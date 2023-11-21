Peter Obi Commemorates Davido’s 31st Birthday Milestone

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi , extended warm birthday wishes to the acclaimed singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on his 31st birthday.

In an official statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, Obi commended the ‘OBO’ crooner for his diligent efforts and philanthropic endeavours in nurturing musical talents and fostering the growth of young artists in the industry.

Obi joined a chorus of well-wishers, including friends, family, and fellow Nigerians, in expressing heartfelt wishes for Davido‘s well-being. He offered prayers for continued health, fruitful years, and a positive impact on the nation’s development.

He wrote: “My Dear @davido (David Adedeji Adeleke), I rejoice and celebrate with you as you mark your birthday today.

“Through years of hard work, you have developed your musical talents through which you have not only risen to fame but have, through your charity work, helped many young talents to grow in the industry.

“On your special day, I pray God to grant you more healthy and fruitful years and give you the grace to make more positive impacts on the nation.

“Happy Birthday Davido! -PO”