Oyebanji Spends N293 Million On Meals, N68 Million On Sitting Allowance In Three Months (Photo)

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has spent N293 million on meals and refreshments and N288 million on welfare packages in three months.

Naija News gathered that the state government spent the amount between July and September 2023, as captured in the state budget performance report titled “Ekiti State Government Budget Performance Report For 2023 Quarter 3”.

It was also learned that the state government spent the sum of N68 million on honorarium and sitting allowance for government officials for the three months, while N63 million was spent on international medical expenses.

According to the report, the government spent N8 million on the provision of agricultural facilities while N2.2 million was spent on agricultural extension and farming projects.

The report seen by SahaReporters showed that the state government approved no funding for the provision of public schools, libraries, hospitals/health centres, electricity and water facilities for the people of the state from Q1 to Q3 of 2023.

It added that the state government recorded zero allocations for items such as “provision of electricity and water facilities, hospitals and health centres, public schools and libraries” in the three months under review.

The report added that “This report includes the originally approved Budget appropriation for the year 2023 against each organizational unit for each of the core economic classification of expenditure (Personnel, Overheads, Capital and Others), the actual expenditure for the Quarter (Q3) attributed to each organisational unit, as well as the cumulative expenditure for the year to date and balances against each of the revenue and expenditure Appropriations.”

