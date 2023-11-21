CDS Christopher Musa Is Not Dead – DHQ Reveals Real Status

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked a report claiming the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa died on Monday, 20th November 2023.

The DHQ in a statement on Tuesday said General Musa is alive, hearty and just returned from an official assignment outside the country.

The DHQ statement signed by Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said the report about the alleged death of the CDS is totally false, unfortunate, and lacks credibility.

Gusau also added that the platform which earlier published the story about the death of General Musa has retracted the story, and apologized to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to an unfortunate publication by an online newspaper alleging that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa passed away yesterday.

“The report is unfortunate, unethical and lacks credibility.

“To put the records straight the CDS, General CG Musa is alive and hearty. The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Story continues below advertisement

“The online newspaper has since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”