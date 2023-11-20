‘Sanwo-Olu Approved Millions For Renovation Of Lagos Commissioner Of Police Residence Days To Election’

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu allegedly approved N24.5 million for the renovation of the official residence of the Commissioner of Police in the state.

The approval for the project executed by Omay Engineering Services Ltd was dated February 6, which was a few days before the February 25 general election.

The opposition parties in the state had accused security agencies of working with non-state actors to intimidate their supporters and suppress votes in some areas of the state.

The approval was disclosed in the Public Procurement awards carried out by the state government in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023.

Aside from the money spent on renovation, the state Ministry of Justice paid N200 million to four Senior lawyers to represent Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat in pre-election matters.

The state also released N20.8 million for the decoration of the venue for the political delegates’ congress.

However, the money was approved on June 26, more than three months after the 2023 general elections.

The sum of N6.1 million was approved in July for the provision of furniture items at the Campaign office, GRA, Ikeja. Political commentators said it is wrong for taxpayers’ money to be used to fund political activities.

Story continues below advertisement

The government also approved N152 million for the restoration of the water supply at Iduganran Palace the official residence of the Oba of Lagos.