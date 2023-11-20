Court Jails Lagos House Owner For Life For Defiling Tenant’s Daughters

One Igwe Ambrose, a 65-year-old landlord, has been sentenced to double life imprisonment for sexual assault by the Ikeja Sexual Offenses and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State .

This was revealed in a statement released Monday and shared on the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency’s X account.

Naija News reports that the landlord allegedly committed the offenses at Shagari Estate in Ipaja between January and June of 2021.

“Ambrose was found guilty of inserting fingers into the private parts of his tenant’s children. The survivors are aged seven and 11. He was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child,” the statement read.

The landlord was described by the judge, Abiola Soladoye, as a “dirty old man” who touched and fingered the survivors’ breasts while feigning to assist them with their schoolwork.

Soladoye sentenced the defendant to life in prison for counts one and two, and seven years each for counts three and four.

One of the suspects involved in the gruesome murder of Toyin Bamidele, a 23-year-old female student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa over cult-related activities has been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command.

The deceased, an HND 1 student of Food and Technology, was allegedly hacked to death by suspected cultists at her rented apartment around Dapson Extension Area, Offa.

She was found in a pool of blood when operatives got to the scene.

A yet-to-be-identified male student said to be the leader of a cult group was also allegedly macheted to death at the school gate last week over a “sign out” ceremony.