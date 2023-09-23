Why We Revoked Peter Obi, Imoke, BUA, 164 Other Lands – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed the reason for the revocation of 167 plots of land in Maitam and other highbrow districts of Abuja.

Recall that the FCTA had announced through a publication in some national dailies that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the revocation of 167 lands in the nation’s capital.

The Administration also published the names and plot numbers of the affected allottees which included the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; former Governor of Cros Rivers State, Liyel Imoke; Sam Nda-Isaiah, and Donubari Josephine Kogbara.

Other affected allottees are Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia, Ishaya Baba, BUA International, Julius Berger Nigeria, Honeywell Construction, Uffot Joseph Ekaette, Shittu Mohammed, Udoma Udo Udoma, Kanu Agabi, Niki Niki Tobi, and Ishaku Bello, among others.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Friday, the Director of FCTA Information & Communication, Hazat Sule, said the titles were revoked primarily because they were left undeveloped with necessary infrastructure for some years.

He said under the RofO conditions, the allottees in the service areas are requested to develop the plots within two years.

Sule said the affected allottees had failed in that regard, and the Administration would not continue to entertain flagrant abuse of the nation’s capital master plan.