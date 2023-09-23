Fire Guts Plastic Company In Lagos

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently fighting a fire outbreak at Mega Plastic company at Ilupeju bypass in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

Firefighters are seen battling to put out the raging fire, which reportedly started at about 5 a.m., on Saturday.

According to the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the emergency alert was received at 07:26 a.m.

She stated that rhe storage and factory sections of the petrochemical company were affected by the fire.

She said, “Ilupeju, Bolade, and Alausa Fire Stations are in attendance for the firefighting operations.

“The storage and factory sections of the petrochemical company were affected as the fire is being curtailed.”

As of press time, there was no report of casualty.

Details to follow…