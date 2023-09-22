You Have Proven That Your Political Ambition Is Not Worth The Blood Of Any Nigerian – Group Tells Jonathan

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has been awarded the Symbol of Peace in the maiden edition of the ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa.’

Naija News reports that he was presented the award by the ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa’ project team at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja.

Project Director of Africa for the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe, said the award was in recognition of Jonathan’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s peace and unity, despite predictions of disintegration.

He explained that the former president made an unprecedented sacrifice in 2015 when he decided to accept the result of the presidential poll.

He said although the 100 peace icons were people who have used their talents, positions, and resources to build and promote peace across Africa, Jonathan stood out as the ‘Symbol of Peace’ for the continent.

According to him, “Goodluck Jonathan is a symbol of peace, a symbol of sacrifice for fatherland and an example of true leadership who is a role model to young people, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa.

“He made an unprecedented sacrifice by his decision to accept the result of the 2015 Presidential poll, true to his words that his political ambition does not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“That act of patriotism, which guaranteed a peaceful civilian-to-civilian transition, saved our dear country and the continent from imminent chaos and predictions of Nigeria’s disintegration.

“He, therefore, stands tall today among the 100 most notable peace icons, earlier announced, who have dedicated their lives to promoting peace and justice in their communities, countries, and the world at large,” he said.