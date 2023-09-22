Videos Of Off-Campus Hostels Of Attacked Zamfara University Students Emerge

The videos of the attacked Federal University in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, have surfaced online.

Naija News earlier reported that bandits, who were in large numbers, invaded the hostels in the early hours of Friday and kidnapped a significant number of students.

Speaking with The Punch, an indigene of Sabon Gida village, Abubakar Sani, said the bandits stormed the students’ off-campus residences in the village. He said the students abducted were mostly females.

Sani said the bandits invaded the area around 4:00 a.m. on Friday, where they attacked three students’ hostels.

He said, “Many of the kidnapped students were females, while other students were able to escape to the bush”.

According to Sani, the bandits only abducted the university students but did not abduct any residents of the village.

Also speaking with Channels Television, a resident of the village, said the first group had left with the students while the second group engaged the army in a gun duel.”

The source added that the bandits were engaged with troops of the Nigerian Army in a fierce gun battle, but that did not stop the bandits from escaping with the kidnapped victims.

See the videos below.