Two Brothers Declared Wanted In Delta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared two brothers from Delta State wanted for alleged fraud of N330 million.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement issued copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State on Friday.

The anti-graft agency named 55-year-old Faith Onoja and 44-year-old Emmanuel Onoja, both from Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, as wanted by the EFCC.

According to the commission, Faith’s last known address is “Close to Celestial Church, Ekrovie new layout, old Egini road, Orhuehorun, Delta State” while Emmanuel’s last known address is “No 6. Jasmison Street, NPDC/ND Western Estate, Warri, Delta State”.

The statement urged that “anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the commission” in its offices nationwide.

Priest, Marcellinus Okide Regains Freedom

Meanwhile, the Parish priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Amofia-Agu Affa, in the Udi local government area of Enugu State, Reverend Father Marcellinus Obioma Okide, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Naija News recalls that the clergyman was kidnapped on Sunday evening along with six other travellers while going back to his parish along Eke-Affa-Egede Road by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

However, Okide was reportedly released by his abductors on Thursday night after spending four days at the kidnapper’s den.

Confirming his release, the Diocesan Communication Director, Rev Fr. Anthony Aneke, said Fr Okide was released around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.