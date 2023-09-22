Tight Security In Jos Ahead Of Plateau Governorship Tribunal’s Judgement

Security has reportedly been tightened in Jos, the Plateau State capital, as the governorship election petition tribunal is slated to deliver judgement on Friday (today.)

Naija News gathered that armed security men were sighted moving around the Plateau State capital on Friday morning.

According to The Nation, there was also heavy security presence at the premises of the Jos High Court Complex, the venue of the Plateau Governorship election Petitions Tribunal and its environs.

The tribunal is expected to deliver judgment today in the case between the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yilwadta, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) declared Mutfwang the winner of the poll after polling 525,299 votes beating Yiltwatda, who polled 481,370.

Yilwadta had dragged Mutfwang to court to seek the nullification of his victory at the March 11 election on the grounds that he was not validly nominated by the PDP and INEC did not comply with the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as well as allegations of over-voting in some polling units among several other prayers.

Meanwhile, in other news, tension has been heightened in Plateau State ahead of the tribunal verdict on the state governorship election following the decision of the National and State Assembly Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau state capital, to sack three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers.

Naija News understands the affected lawmakers are Remvyat Nanbol, Agbalak Adukuchill, and Happiness Akawu, representing Langtang Central, Rukuba/Iregwe, and Pengana constituencies in the State House of Assembly, respectively.

The tribunal panel led by Justice Muhammad Tukur was of the opinion that the PDP did not legally sponsor the sacked lawmakers.

The Judge ruled on Thursday that the PDP failed to obey court orders to conduct ward congresses that would enable it to have a valid structure, hence the candidature of the lawmakers is invalid as the party could not sponsor them for election.

The tribunal further explained that the petitioners had the locus standi to challenge the participation or inclusion of PDP in the election.

Following the ruling, the chairman of the tribunal also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Certificates of Return from the sacked PDP lawmakers and issue new ones to the winners of the election.

The development has raised anxiety ahead of the tribunal ruling on Friday in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yiltwatda, challenging the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who contested under PDP.

The tribunal had earlier sacked four PDP National Assembly members, including a senator, over party structure.