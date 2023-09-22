Army Rescues Six Abducted Female Zamfara Varsity Students

The Nigerian Army has reportedly rescued six out of over 24 abducted female students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State.

Recall that more than 24 students were abducted in the early hours of Friday after bandits invaded the institution in the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

A resident of Sabon-Gida identified as Nazeer Sabon-Gida told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the community around 3 am and started shooting indiscriminately.

He stated that three students’ hostels were attacked, and the bandits took away all the students in the hostels.

Another source said the bandits were engaged with troops of the Nigerian Army in a fierce gun battle but that did not stop the bandits from escaping with the kidnapped victims.

However, according to Television Continental, the six kidnapped students were rescued by Operation Hadarin Daji of the Nigerian Army.

The station claimed that the troops killed some terrorists during the rescue operation and operational motorcycles, one AK47 rifle and other items belonging to the terrorists were also recovered.