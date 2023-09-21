Tribunal Delivers Judgment On PRP’s Petition Against Mbah Over Forged NYSC Certificate

The Enugu Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) challenging the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Peter Mbah, as the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

Recall that the PRP had alleged in its petition that Mbah was an ex-convict having entered into a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the past.

PRP also pleaded that Mbah should be disqualified for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate forgery.

In a ruling on Thursday, the tribunal dismissed the issue of plea bargain and forged NYSC discharge certificate based on the inability of the petitioner to provide certified true copies of the alleged documents and cannot rely on photocopies of documents.

The tribunal added that another ground for the dismissal was that the PRP could not present its polling agents’ results before the tribunal.

The court said the petitioner could not even state their score in the polling unit where its star witness voted but based his highest number of votes on “oral hearsay.”

