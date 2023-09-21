Soludo Gives Reason For Stopping Payment Of Fees In All Public Schools

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo has disclosed the reason for stopping the payment of all fees, including tuition in all public schools in the state.

Soludo made this known during a speech at Premier Primary School, Obosi, Idemili North Council Area.

According to the governor who identified four categories of schools in the state as private schools, mission private schools, mission public schools, and public schools, the poor people attend the last category of school, which he explained will be used as a model in school administration and management.

Those affected are pupils in nursery to primary six, and JSS. 1 to 3 students.

The governor added that the aim is to go back to the basics when education was used as the equalizer, such that children from poor and rich backgrounds would attend the same school and compete favourably.

He noted that his administration will commence massive infrastructural development in all government-run schools in the coming weeks.

CBN Postpones MPC Meeting

Meanwhile, a scheduled Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been postponed till further notice.

Naija News understands that the 293rd MPC meeting was earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, respectively.

In a statement on Thursday, the CBN spokesman, Isa Abdulmumin, said a new date will be communicated in due course to its stakeholders.

He added that Apex Bank regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause its stakeholders and the general public.