Three Pregnant Girls Rescued From Baby Factory In Anambra

Three girls have been rescued from a baby factory and child trafficking syndicate in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The girls were rescued by operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) led by the Chairman of the Council Area, Prince Neville Uchendu, Naija News reports.

The rescued victims included Thabita Okoli (14) from Arondizuogu, Imo State; ThankGod Blessing (20) from Bayelsa State and Chineye Mathew (19) from Ihite, Orumba South Local Government Area.

Chairman of the Council Area, Prince Uchendu, said his team was able to bust the syndicate after three months of thorough investigation on the suspect.

However, the syndicate, Oruchukwu Okoroafor, a native of Arondizogu, confessed to the crimes, saying he had been running the business for two years and the victims were this year’s first set of deals.

Okoroafor was handed over to the police and confessed that there were already prospective buyers of the unborn babies, and they had offered him N300,000 for the children.

However, one of the victims said the syndicate was not responsible for their pregnancies.

She said, “The man is not responsible for our pregnancy. He only offered to shelter us at his house, pending when we were put to bed.

“He also promised to get a job for us as well as offered to give each of us the sum of N300,000 once we give birth, which we gladly accepted.”

The victims have been handed over to the office of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo.