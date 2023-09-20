FG Working To Avert Labour’s Indefinite Strike – Lalong

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong on Wednesday disclosed that the Federal Government is working with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to avert an indefinite strike.

Lalong stated this while addressing the State House, Abuja, after meeting with Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Naija News recalls that the NLC threatened to embark on an indefinite strike following the removal of the petrol subsidy by the federal government.

Lalong on Wednesday revealed that the federal government is in discussion with the leadership of the union to ensure that the issue is resolved.

He said, “As for me, I don’t think there is any problem, because we are moving fine with the NLC and you know the posture of the president is towards the improved welfare for the labour in Nigeria.

“We have no doubt that this will be resolved amicably and that is why, at many of the meetings we had with labour, we are not ending up boxing ourselves, rather, we are smiling out with the hope that the best is going to come out.

“We have been having friendly engagements with them. We do not have any fear about some of the things they put up.

“Also, the suggestions and the packages are being looked into by the federal government.”

Lalong noted that the welfare of workers is a top priority for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He added, “Mr President is not around but the vice-president is in the country.

“So, on many of the issues, we will also continue with the vice-president so that there will be a smooth, harmonious working relationship with the labour.”