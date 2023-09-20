Tinubu Addresses United Nations General Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday morning addressed world leaders at the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

While addressing leaders at the GA, Tinubu noted that his administration had to take steps to give confidence to investors with the removal of fuel subsidies and other reforms.

He stated that Nigeria and Africa welcome partnership, stressing that the country and the continent should be seen as an investment hub.

The President said we must affirm democratic governance as the best form of government, adding that military coups are wrong.

On Niger Republic, he said ECOWAS is negotiating with military leaders on the best solution to end the crisis in the nation.