Tinubu To Meet American Business Leaders In New York Today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today meet with some American business leaders and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in New York.

Naija News reports that the President would meet with the business leaders to discuss the emerging cross-sectoral investment opportunities in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s participation at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), being his first, will undoubtedly enhance Nigeria’s visibility and elicit tremendous goodwill that will help foster closer partnerships with other world leaders and engender better cooperation with development partners.

Tinubu To Address World Leaders At 78th UNGA Today

Meanwhile, the President will today, by 11 pm Nigerian time, address the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Naija News reports that the president will speak on issues bordering on tackling climate change, illicit financial flows, and asset return to the country to encourage stronger international cooperation.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Francisca Omayuli on Monday.

Tinubu will also highlight Nigeria’s efforts towards attaining the Strategic Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring international peace and security, among others.

Omayuli said the High-Level segment of the 78th UNGA commences today, Tuesday, 19th September 2023, with the General Debate, during which Heads of State will take their turns to deliver their addresses.

She said the General Debate, convened by the General Assembly (GA), will be held this year under the Presidency of Mr. Dennis Francis of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.