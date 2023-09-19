Tinubu To Address World Leaders At 78th UNGA Today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today, by 11 pm Nigerian time, address the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Naija News reports that the president will speak on issues bordering on tackling climate change, illicit financial flows, and asset return to the country to encourage stronger international cooperation.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Francisca Omayuli on Monday.

Tinubu will also highlight Nigeria’s efforts towards attaining the Strategic Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring international peace and security, among others.

Omayuli said the High-Level segment of the 78th UNGA commences today, Tuesday, 19th September 2023, with the General Debate, during which Heads of State will take their turns to deliver their addresses.

She said the General Debate, convened by the General Assembly (GA), will be held this year under the Presidency of Mr. Dennis Francis of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The statement noted: “The direction of the General Debate will be anchored on the theme of the 78th Session, which is “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Solidarity for all.

“As the practice is, member states will have the opportunity to share their perspectives on the theme and present their national positions on each of the thematic items, which make up the overriding theme.”

Omayuli said in addition to the General Debate, Nigeria is expected to demonstrate leadership while participating in the various meetings scheduled for the High-Level week.

The meetings include: “Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for the Summit of the Future, convened by the secretary-general of the United Nations today, Monday, 18th September, 2023. It will be attended by the minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

“High-Level Political Forum on SDGs convened by the General Assembly (GA) and scheduled to hold on Monday, 18th September 2023; General Debate to hold from Tuesday, 19th – Tuesday, 26th September 2023.

“Climate Ambition Summit convened by the secretary-general of the United Nations and scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 20th September 2023; High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 20th September 2023.

“High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023; High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage, scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st September 2023.

“High-Level Meeting on the Fight against Tuberculosis, scheduled for Friday, 22nd 2023; and High-Level Meeting to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.”

The Ministry noted that Tinubu’s participation at the 78th UNGA, being his first, will undoubtedly enhance Nigeria’s visibility and elicit tremendous goodwill that will help foster closer partnerships with other world leaders and engender better cooperation with development partners.