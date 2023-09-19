Full Text Of Peter Obi’s Appeal Seeking Tinubu’s Removal

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25th, 2023 election, Peter Obi on Tuesday filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recall that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the 6th of September, 2023 affirmed Tinubu as president.

The presidential tribunal struck out the petition of Obi and the Labour Party.

The five-member panel of the tribunal also unanimously struck out two other appeals filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Haruna Tsammani who led the panel held that all three petitions were devoid of merit.

In his notice of appeal, Obi said the Presidential Election Petitions Court erred in law and thereby reached a wrong conclusion when it dismissed the petition he lodged to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

He maintained that the five-member panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, carried out a miscarriage of justice against him when it held that he did not specify polling units where irregularities occurred during the election.

He further faulted the PEPC for dismissing his case on the premise that he did not specify the figures of votes or scores that were allegedly suppressed or inflated in favour of President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi also accused the panel of erring in law when it relied on paragraphs 4(1) (d) (2) and 54 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022 to strike out paragraphs of his petition.

Download the full text of Obi’s appeal against Tinubu here