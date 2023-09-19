Edo Guber: Obaseki To Unveil Asue Ighodalo As Successor

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has reportedly concluded plans to unveil a renowned lawyer, Asue Ighodalo, as his successor.

Naija News gathered that the governor chose Ighodalo, who hails from Esanland in Edo Central Senatorial District, to fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election to be held on November 12, 2024.

According to The Nation, Governor Obaseki had concluded arrangements to present Ighodalo to the party leadership in the state and also at the national level.

The newspaper said ahead of the upcoming governorship election, the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), among others, are also strategising to pick their standard bearers from the Edo Central senatorial district, in order to give PDP a fight.

Obaseki is an indigene of Benin in Edo South senatorial district, while Shaibu hails from Jettu in Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo North senatorial district, and was determined to succeed his boss on the PDP platform.