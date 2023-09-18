Tobi Amusan Returns To Winning Ways

After a rough middle of the year, Nigerian track and field icon, Tobi Amusan returned to winning ways as she grabbed her third Diamond League medal.

Tobi Amusan who started 2023 as the 5th highest-ranked woman’s athlete in the world, dropped to the 33rd spot in the latest ranking ahead of the 2023 Diamond League.

Amusan also dropped as the highest-ranked athlete in the hurdles event in the world to the third spot ahead of the league.

Her rankings dropped drastically after finishing 6th in the final of the 100-meter hurdles event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Recall that before the tournament, she was temporarily suspended for allegedly failing a doping test. But she was cleared to return to the tracks after it was confirmed that she wasn’t guilty.

After such a turbulent period, Tobi Amusan, who is still the reigning world record holder in the 100-meter hurdles, was able to bounce back to winning ways on Sunday, September 17.

Amusan won the women’s 100-meter hurdles in 12.33 seconds at the 2023 Diamond League which was held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.

Amusan made a good beginning and kept her advantage. She persisted through the final obstacles to finish in a time of 12.33 seconds, a season-best.

With a time of 12.38, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished in second, and Keni Harrison of the United States took third with a time of 12.44. Danielle Williams, the Jamaican athlete who is currently the world champion, came in fourth with a timing of 12.47.

After a difficult mid-season, Amusan made history by becoming the second woman in Diamond League history to win three straight 100-meter hurdles championships.