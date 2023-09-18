Slam A N10 Billion Defamation Suit On Venita, BBNaija – Lawmaker Fumes

The member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, has threatened to slam a N10 billion lawsuit against Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure and the organisers of the reality show for “defaming” the Tiv Nation.

Naija News reports that Venita has been under fire for claiming that Tiv men give out their wives to visitors for entertainment purposes.

Her assertion was, however, greeted with outrage from Tiv people of North Central, Nigeria, with many calling for legal action against her.

Consequently, Hon. Tarkighir has said Venita and the Big Brother Naija brand should be sued for giving her “the mega platform to defame the Tiv tribe.”

Speaking via his Facebook page, the lawmaker insisted that Venita and the BBNaija platform must be sued for defamation.

According to him, “#Venita Akpofure- Slam a 10BN defamation suit on her, the Big Brother brand and its promoters, they provided her with the mega platform to defame an entire tribe and are equally liable for not disowning her.”

Venita has two daughters with Terna Tarka, a Tiv man from Benue State.