President Tinubu Arrives New York For UNGA (Video)

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has arrived in New York, ahead of his first participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as the country’s leader.

Naija News reports Tinubu arrived in New York, USA in the early hours of Monday, 18th September, and was received by top government officials.

The president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders, including Joe Biden, president of the United States, and Von der Leyen, president of the European Union Commission, on the sidelines of the summit.

President Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale also earlier disclosed that his principal would meet with the global president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, and the head of global affairs for Meta Technologies, Nick Clegg.

Ngelale said Tinubu’s meeting with the duo would focus on strategies on how to improve Nigeria’s digital transformation and leverage artificial intelligence.

He is also expected to deliver his inaugural national statement on the floor of the UN headquarters on September 19.