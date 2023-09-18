Ayodele Olawande: Profile ‘Minister Of State, Youth Ministry’

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday nominated Ayodele Olawande as the minister of state for youth.

The development was disclosed in a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale said the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

What you should know about new Minister of State for Youths:

AYODELE OLAWANDE

Olawande is a seasoned grassroots political youth leader who worked in the office of Ife Adebayo, special assistant on innovation to the former vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

He attended Christ School, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, for his secondary school education before proceeding to Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, for higher education. Olawande then studied at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.

He tried his hands in business ventures for a while before making a foray into politics. He was the founder of the Action Youth Movement (AYM) and the ICT director for Ondo APC.

Olawande is the coordinator of the All Progressive Youth Forum (APYF) in Ondo and also a general administrator at The Way Project.