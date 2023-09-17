Tension As ‘Fresh’ Flood Sweeps 150 Houses In Plateau

Residents have expressed worries after a recent flood swept off no fewer than one hundred and fifty (150) houses in Platea State communities.

Naija News learnt that the latest flood which swept through Anguwan Rogo, Rikkos, Bauchi Road and Naraguta community of Jos North Local Government Area, destroyed properties and rendered many people homeless.

It was gathered that the flood happened following a downpour on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

According to Leadership, a resident of Bauchi Road, who gave his name as Tanko Yakubu Alhassan, said although no life was lost, the flood destroyed properties and washed away valuables.

“The flood didn’t claim lives, but because it was huge, it displaced over 150 households and bridges in the area. These households have lost all their properties and are left with nothing,” he said.

He added that the displaced persons are currently staying with neighbours or friends and relatives while appealing to the Government to come to the rescue of the affected communities.

Another resident who reportedly gave her name as Mrs. Salamatu Aliyu, said the flood took them by surprise stressing that they never expected it.

“The heavy rain has destroyed my house and that of my neighbours as well as several other homes in Anguwan Rogo.

“We are calling on government and other spirited individuals to come to our rescue,” she added.