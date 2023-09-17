NDLEA Speaks On Force-Feeding Mohbad With Poisonous Substance Before Demise

The spokesperson of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, has said late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, was neither arrested nor detained at any of its facilities as alleged.

Naija News reported that the agency was accused of poisoning Mohbad during his arrest and detention after a video of him on a hospital bed surfaced online.

In the video, the singer said he was force-fed a poisonous substance, abused with the butt of a gun, and was later asked to go home.

Recall it was widely reported in February 2022 that the anti-drug agency raided the Idado estate home of artists signed under the Marlian record label and arrested six persons, including Zinolesky and Mohbad.

The agency at the time said some quantities of Cannabis sativa, and Molly were recovered from their apartment and car.

However, in a post shared on his X handle on Saturday, Babafemi said Mohbad was never arrested nor detained by the agency.

He also shared a news link where a source in the agency reeled out names of arrested persons, and Mohbad’s name was not included.

A source in the agency was quoted to have listed the names of all six suspects arrested at the time as:

Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky)

Owoeye Michael (m)

Abimbola Ogbe (m)

Dominica Chinwe (f)

Olaolohun Shubomi Mariam (f)

Ibrahim Alawo (m)

Babafemi wrote: “This is an authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned in ⁦@ndlea_nigeria custody even when he was never arrested or detained by the agency. I hope they’ll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them.”