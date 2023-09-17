I Will Turn Aba Into Japan Of Africa – Alex Otti Vows To Yoruba Community

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has disclosed plans to make Aba the Japan of Africa in technological developments and ease of business.

Naija News learnt that Otti made this known during a courtesy visit of the Yoruba community in Abia State to the Government House in Umuahia.

The Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, stressed the need for peaceful coexistence between the Yorubas and their host communities.

He also vowed to Abians and state residents that his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for all citizens to pursue their legitimate activities and business.

Otti further reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming and repositioning the state on the part of socio-economic development, and his administration will continue to make transparency, accountability and good governance its watchword.

The Governor thanked the Yoruba community for their contributions to the economic growth of the state and support to his administration.

Also speaking, the President General of the Yoruba United Community in Abia State, Yusuf Okikade, said their visit was to congratulate Otti on his resounding victory at the polls and appeal to the state government for allocation of a parcel of land for their secretariat, donation of vehicles, and appointments, among others, to enable them to participate and contribute to the political development of the state.

He described Governor Otti as the Moses of our time and lauded him for his giant strides in all facets of the state economy.