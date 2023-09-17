BBNaija ‘All-Stars’: Whitemoney Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemate, Whitemoney, has been evicted from the reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star cum singer was evicted during the Sunday live show by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The housemates up for possible eviction were Alex, Ceec, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Neo Mercy and Ilebaye.

Whitemoney’s eviction is really not surprising to some fans, especially as he was among the least-voted housemates last week.

Meanwhile, Whitemoney recently asserted that being single for a long time messed him up psychologically.

He lamented that he had been single for so long and no longer knew how to be with a woman.

He stated this while expressing his feelings for fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

According to the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ winner, he wanted to get to know Doyin but had to step back because Mercy came into the picture.

He explained that he was initially interested in CeeC, but after their fight, he had to stay away from her.