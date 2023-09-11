BBNaija All Stars: I Don’t Know How To Be With A Woman – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has asserted that being single for a long time messed him up psychologically.

He lamented that he has been single for so long and no longer knows how to be with a woman.

He stated this while expressing his feelings for fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

According to the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ winner, he wanted to get to know Doyin but had to step back because Mercy came into the picture.

He explained that he was initially interested in CeeC, but after their fight, he had to stay away from her.

“Being single for a long time has messed up my mind psychologically.

“It has messed me up in a way that I don’t know how to be with a woman, but I seriously need a woman to call my own, I need my own girl by my side,” he said.

I Will Win A Grammy Award – Whitemoney

Meanwhile, Whitemoney has vowed that he would win a Grammy award.

The 31-year-old made this known during his diary session with Biggie, saying that he is one of the greatest highlife and Afro musicians to come from West Africa.

“I know I am the greatest, I am one of the greatest highlife musicians, Afro musicians to come out of West Africa because I know I am talented and by the grace of God, I Whitemoney, I will win the Grammy by the grace of God,” he said

Whitemoney, winner of the show’s sixth season, has released seven singles since his music debut in 2018.

He got an automatic nomination for eviction and could be out of the show if he gets the least votes among the nominees.